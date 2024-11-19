'The Voice' Winner Sundance Head Shares Update After Shooting

Sundance Head feels incredibly lucky and blessed to be here after an accidental gunshot wound. At the time, he was marginally close to dying. Thankfully, though, it didn't hit anything crucial in his body. "Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs," Head's wife Misty explains.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Moreover, the incident was purely a freak accident it seems. "He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off," Misty says in a separate post. "Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

Now, The Voice winner feels strong enough to provide fans with an update on his condition.

Sundance Head Feels Fine After Accidental Gunshot to The Stomach

Recently, Sundance took to Facebook to provide fans with an update. There, he feverishly thanks the Lord and the first responders that tended to him at his weakest. "I wanted to come on and tell you guys that I'm still alive, thankfully. Thanks to the good Lord above and the wonderful first responders that helped me, as well as the trauma team at UT Tyler. They did a wonderful job and they really did keep me alive. I was sure that I was gonna die. It was one of the craziest things that's ever happened to me," Sundance says.

"I also want to thank the people that were on highway 84 that stopped to help me. Without you man, I don't think I was going to make it. I was bleeding out right there. I didn't have anyone to help me, and had about a dozen cars go by and see me and make eye contact and they didn't stop. They just kept going, and I'll tell you what buddy, I was at the end of the road," Sundance adds.