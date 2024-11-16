'The Voice' Winner Shot While On Their Texas Ranch

"The Voice" season 11 winner, Sundance Head, was shot in the stomach at his Texas ranch on Friday, November 15. Head managed to survive the gunshot wound which did not injure any of his vital organs and managed to call 911 himself.

Sundance Head's agent, Trey Newman talked to the New York Post and provided some details about Head's apparent accident. "It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted," Newman said. "We don't know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby."

Fortunately for Head, the bullet did not hit any vital organs. Misty Head would later address his husband's state by issuing updates on the singer's official social media. "Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs," she wrote. According to Misty, doctors decided not to remove the bullet as they deemed the surgery not necessary.

A Gun Accident

While Sundance Head's rep was unsure about the nature of the shot - whether someone else inflicted it or not -, Misty eventually provided an explanation. The accident took place during a hunting weekend and, according to her, "it was not his hunting rifle and nobody shot him."

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off," she continued. "Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

"He's so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors"

According to Misty, doctors released Sundance just 7 hours after he was airlifted to the hospital in Tyler, Texas. Furthermore, he wasn't prescribed any antibiotics or pain medication. Misty didn't feel well about how fast doctors were releasing Sundance. Moreover, she stated that they would probably look for a second opinion. Either way, Misty and Sundance Head are thankful for the amount of support they have received in this troubling time.