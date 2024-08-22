'The Voice' Winner Reveals His Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

The Voice winner Sundance Head recently revealed some sad news for fans. He shared that doctors diagnosed his wife with cancer. The musician said that his wife developed skin cancer.

It was located on her lip. Fortunately, The Voice alum revealed that doctors performed surgery on her. They believe that they got it all and that she will be okay.

Taking to social media, the musician said he debated whether he should share the news or not. Ultimately, The Voice winner decided to.

He wrote, "I haven't posted anything about this because I wasn't sure how my wife felt about it and I didn't want to overstep. After speaking to her she told me it was ok. She is brave. Misty had been told that she had cancer on her face and needed to be removed before it became and issue. She immediately scheduled the procedure and had the surgery done. She is healing now and we have been told they believe it was all removed."

'The Voice' Alum Shares Diagnosis

He continued, "She will be going back for a follow up soon to double check and make sure there is no more anywhere else in her body. She is tough and fearless. I will never understand the true strength of a woman. Even facing an uncertain outcome she continued to provide and nurture our family. I would have folded like a lawn chair. I've always said her beauty is her resilience. Such grace and resolve cannot be measured. Lord thank you for keeping her safe on earth. We need her here. Folks if you have something on your body and thinking may need to be checked out DO IT. I tell her that she is more beautiful now than before. My admiration for her is constantly growing."

In response to the news, fans also shared their support with the singer. Some also shared their own cancer stories. One wrote, "Prayers for your awesome wife , been there had a small cyst , what I thought it was, turned out to be deadly Merkel Cell Cancer ( deadly ,.& fast)."

Another wrote, "Praying for Misty and know she is a strong Texas woman! So glad she is healing and positive results!" Another commented, "Happy You The Culprit In Time. Your young & beautiful & JSH & Levi, Percy, Brazos needs you & You Need Them Too."

Yet another wrote, "My husband waited to long and it spread to a lymph node. He went through treatment and survived but lives with side affects from treatment and surgery. So get checked out."