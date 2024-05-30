'The Voice' Will Make One Big Change For Season 26 And, No, We're Not Talking About The Coaches

The Voice has some downtime before the show returns in the Fall. Asher HaVon winning the last season was exciting and all, but people want and need more. If you've been finding yourself becoming disillusioned with the show and its format, Audrey Morrissey, the showrunner herself, has some changes on the horizon!

Speaking to NBC, Morrissey went into detail about how the show already has a sports-esque format with "coaches and teams, and you sort of draft your team in the Blinds." Now, to warn y'all, the next part dips slightly into corporate-speak, but bear with me.

"What are the new twists that aren't just interesting but that feel really germane and make sense for the show? We're constantly thinking about that return on investment," Morrissey said. She's even been toying with the idea of tinkering with the way Rounds are done! "Much like how we rotate the Chairs to just keep a fresh dynamic, you want that for Rounds to keep that fresh. So we might be moving Rounds."

Then she started talking about the coaches, and we've made you wonderful people suffer enough with our talks about The Voice's coaches in the upcoming season. I respect your time, after all!

'The Voice' Showrunner Teases Upcoming Changes, But What Could They Be?

I have a crazy suggestion, Morrissey. Everyone's going to hate it because I actually kind of hate it, too. But I'll happily play Devil's Advocate every so often!

So, Big Brother did something insane one season: they invited former prominent contestants into the house under the guise of them being "coaches" for the rest of the houseguests. An elimination round or so later, the "coaches" had the opportunity to insert themselves into the game for the grand prize. Of course, the coaches wanted a shot at that sweet moolah, so they all agreed pretty much instantaneously.

How about adding "Advisors" to the mix? These would be former The Voice contestants who were so close but fell just a bit short. Let each contestant have an Advisor to guide them for a few episodes, and then give the Advisors a chance to enter the competition themselves as regular contestants.

Is it sloppy? Yes. How would they functionally distinguish between Advisors and Coaches? That part is for Morrissey to decide! I can't do all of the legwork! It's definitely a one-season trick, though.