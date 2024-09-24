'The Voice' Viewers Think One Contestant's Song Choice Failed Her

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose on The Voice. Viewers are feeling bad for one contestant on The Voice who didn't have a single coach turn for her.

29-year-old Ravs sang her heart out. But it didn't earn her a spot on the show or even the possibility of a spot on the show. Many viewers watching noticed some weaknesses in the singer. But overall, her song choice may have failed her. She sang "Say So" by Doja Cat. The song didn't play to her strengths and may have exposed some weaknesses as well in her voice.

She heralds from Dallas, Texas, and also is the front person for a 7 piece band. For the song, she decided to sing and rap the song for the audition. The only issue is that "Say So" is not an easy to song to sing at all. In fact, the song ended up exposing pitch problems from the singer.

What's worse is the song doesn't have any range. On a show like The Voice, you need a song that shows off your vocal talents. The coaches ended up offering Ravs some solid advice at the end of her performance.

'The Voice' Viewers React

Reba McEntire suggested that she comes back and try a different song. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani suggests that she review the footage and figures out where her performance went wrong. Nerves may have played a role as well in the performance.

One fan said, "She should've picked something else." Another fan said, "She wasn't bad. Just didn't have enough. Aww, she brought a gift."

Another fan wrote, "RAVS moving a little bit, voice wasn't that present- was lil thin singing, BUT she was giving it to me rapping. More presence and power. Wonky ending."

One view appreciated the constructive criticism The Voice coaches gave her. They wrote, "I really like that they're giving her actual constructive criticism, and not telling her what she wants to hear."

One wrote, "Oh no I don't think they're gonna turn." Another wrote, "Why didn't anyone turn for RAVS?" Another wrote, "Awww. I wanted to like Ravs because she was from Dallas, but her vocals weren't strong enough."

Yet another wrote, "I been feeling so bad when nobody turns around for the singers on."