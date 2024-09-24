'The Voice' Viewers Call Out Gwen Stefani For Big Ego Move Against Reba McEntire

This season of The Voice has already proven to be utterly bananas! ...No, I'm not ashamed of that joke. On top of everyone already loving the inclusion of Snoop Dogg to the panel of judges, an early blood feud has already been formed between Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire. Vying to snatch up only the best singers for their team, Stefani outright blocked McEntire from adding one of the contestants to her squad.

The moment caused immediate reactions online as people applauded (or disapproved of) Stefani's bold move. "Haven't watched the voice in years and this block button??? Oh that's messy," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated. Additionally, others adored the chaotic usage of the block while the performances were ongoing!

"This blocking is amazing compared to the Australia voice which the blocking happens after the singer is done. and the ultimate block is when of a coach blocks all the other coaches...again this is done after the singing is done. Not a good feeling to watch," an Instagram user chimed in.

For some reason, I'm reminded of The Wire and one of my favorite quotes from the show. "You come at the king, you best not miss." Stefani took her shot at the queen, and surely enough, she didn't miss! The only problem, though, is that McEntire likely won't forget Stefani's actions. This is how primetime television keeps us entertained, and we're all waiting to see how McEntire will retaliate.

"This season is going to be great. Awesome judges who interact great with each other. No awkwardness. They all seem genuine and encourage and teach even the artists that don't get picked," another user added. I'll admit it: I had my doubts about the synergy between the judges. Individually, everyone's great! But, come on, don't tell me you didn't see the four of them together and weren't skeptical!

"Snoop, you did amazing, your spirit and how you are showing your emotions. I loved you before and love you even more now...you are showing millions of guys what a man is...." Also, I've learned that people love Snoop on The Voice way more than they probably should.