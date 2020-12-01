'The Voice': Team Kelly's Tanner Gomes Takes on Luke Combs' "Lovin' On You"

Team Blake isn't the only team with strong country singers on season 19 of NBC's The Voice. Tanner Gomes is consistently making coach Kelly Clarkson proud week after week with his 90s country swagger and serious singing chops. The Yuma, Arizona native moved out to Nashville to pursue a singing career after winning several karaoke contests. The contestant is proving that he is some serious competition as we get farther into the show's season.

Gomes earned himself a three-chair turn during the blind auditions with his cover of Dustin Lynch's "Cowboys and Angels." Though he had the choice between John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Clarkson (sadly, Blake Shelton didn't turn), he opted for a place on Team Kelly! It was a tough choice since Gwen explained he basically gets some of Shelton since she goes home to him every night, but Kelly was a huge fan of his sound and how it represented some of her favorite singers in country music.

In the knockout round, Gomes beat out Marisa Corvo's lovely pop cover of Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time" with his rendition of Tim McGraw's "Real Good Man." They were two very different singers and opposite songs, but the country singer proved that he could do upbeat dancin' jams in addition to soulful and sad country songs. He's a versatile singer, so it's no wonder he's been booking gigs out in Nashville.

But in the live top 17 performances, he had another strong cover up his sleeve with Luke Combs' "Lovin' On You." His performance was fun and energetic, and most importantly, he put his own spin on the song to differentiate it from Combs' version. Does he have what it takes to beat out the other country singers in the competition -- Taryn Papa, Ben Allen, and Jim Ranger? We'll have to keep watching to see how America votes!