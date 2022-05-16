Kelly Clarkson Officially Leaving 'The Voice,' Replaced By Camila Cabello

A few hours after it was confirmed Gwen Stefani was returning to NBC's The Voice as a replacement for Ariana Grande, it was revealed that Kelly Clarkson would not be returning, ending her eight-year stride. Clarkson joined the show back in 2014, winning four times alongside contestants Chevel Shepherd, Brynn Cartelli, Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom.

Replacing Clarkson for Season 22 is Camila Cabello, who last year worked with Legend as a part-time advisor on his team. Returning to the show next to the two female singers are Blake Shelton and John Legend. Despite the new coaches, The Voice has had several rotating groups of coaches, so Clarkson and Grande could still come back and sit in the red chairs in the future.

The trio welcomed Cabello through a TikTok, collaborating on a fun verse from Mika's hit "Grace Kelly." The video originally began with Shelton announcing on May 13 that he was coming back to The Voice, encouraging other returning coaches to duet the video to reveal they would join him. One by one the other The Voice coaches confirmed their attendance starting with Legend, Stefani and then Cabello.

The "Havana'' singer began her career on Fox's The X Factor, joining Dinah Jane, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooks to form Fifth Harmony in 2012. The group split up, but all the singers have gone on to solo careers.

Shelton has been the longest-running coach in the show being there since Season 1. Legend has been a coach for four years, and Stefani has been in and out for a total of six seasons. Last season Grande joined the judges, replacing Nick Jonas.

Cabello was recently honored alongside Amanda Seyfried, Drew Barrymore, Queen Latifa, and Kim Catrall at Variety's Power of Women for her with the Movement Voter Fund.

The Voice Season 22 is set to return in the fall.

