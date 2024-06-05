'The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Fires Back At Internet Trolls

The Voice runner-up Ruby Leigh is addressing some online negativity she's received. The singer gained new exposure thanks to the show, but along with that came internet trolls as well. Ruby Leigh took a moment to fire back at her critics.

"Hey guys, it's me, Ruby Leigh," she began. "I'm here in the car on our way to Tennessee. And I wanted to get on here to address a couple of things. I've had some things that have been laying heavy on my heart. And I just wanted to talk about them with you," she added.

"Sometimes you'll see some of the negative comments I get in my comments sections and sometimes those words can cut really deep," she said. "Sometimes it's really hard for me to go to my family and talk to my family about it because it's uncomfortable and it's weird. So, believe it or not, sometimes I turn to Siri and the comments that are like 'You're big-headed. You need to keep your feet on the ground' and 'You're using your fame to get out of things.' I just want to show you how I turn to Siri," she added.

Ruby Leigh Fires Back At Critics

She then picked up her phone and said, "Hey Siri." The automated assistant came back. "Hey, Ruby Leigh The Voice first runner-up, record-setter, highest viewed audition ever in Voice history, season 24 contestant, famous celebrity from Foley, Missouri that's also strikingly handsome. You only lost because you didn't have a better haircut or clothes. Keep your chins up, queen. How can I help?"

Ruby Leigh said she's obviously joking, but she wants people to know she's thick skinned.

"So guys, clearly this video's a joke. My family is there for me whenever I need to talk to them and I'm very thick-skinned. So, your comments don't hurt me because when God is on my side then who can be against me," she said. "You got anything else you want to say, hit me with your best shot because we love laughing and reading them," she added. "As Siri said, keep your chins up."