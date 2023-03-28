They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The Voice coach Niall Horan must be coach Blake Shelton's biggest fan, as the former One Direction member donned the exact same outfit as his Voice co-star in a recent clip posted to YouTube.

The video, which shows off some of the most hilarious bloopers and outtakes from The Voice, shows Horan and Shelton goofing off between performances. One moment features Horan in a black jacket, dark green button-up shirt, jeans and a belt, just like what Shelton might wear. He has a unique fashion sense, after all.

"What do you think of my stack?" Horan asked as he rose from his seat to show Shelton what he was wearing.

"Are those my actual jeans, the ones you're wearing? You keep pulling them up," Shelton asked.

"Yeah, I think so," Horan said with a laugh. "I think they are." Shelton clapped, as he could barely contain his laughter in response to the pop star's antics.

"Keep pullin' 'em up," he said while absolutely losing it and taking in Horan's outfit.

"Please tell me you're not wearing underwear," Kelly Clarkson interjected as she began to crack up.

"Kelly!" shouted Chance the Rapper, who couldn't believe his ears.

"What the hell? Oh my God!" Shelton cried, jokingly offended.

"No, no, no!" Clarkson cried as she closed her eyes in hilarious exasperation. Horan and Shelton mockingly jeered Clarkson as she got up and stood in front of her fellow coaches to justify her statement.

"I know that someone in here has seen that Friends episode where Joey puts Chandler's -- thank you!" the indignant "Since U Been Gone" singer said as she pointed to someone in the audience who knew what she had been talking about.

She continued: "Joey puts, like, all his clothes on, and he goes, 'And I'm not wearing underwear!'" Clarkson then walked off-set, leaving the audience riled up and laughing their heads off.

Never a dull moment on The Voice, as this video proves. But we've got to admit, Horan was definitely killing it in his Shelton outfit.

