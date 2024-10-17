Full List Of Each Singer On Every Coach’s Team For ‘The Voice’ Season 26

Part of the fun of watching competition shows like The Voice is trying to figure out who will win. There are many talented vocalists in the running in Season 26. Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble, and Gwen Stefani will all do their best to help them polish their skills so they can edge out the other contestants. Now that the blind auditions are over, the fun really begins!
These singers represent diverse talents, styles, ages, and hometowns, yet they all share the goal of attaining professional glory. Their poise when they are in front of millions of viewers nationwide is remarkable. Some are still in their teens, yet they act like seasoned pros. The immense difficulty of what they are doing and the pressure they face cannot be underestimated. The stakes are high - and they know it. Being in the limelight is what they crave. Only the best will remain there.
Here are all the vocalists on the four coaches' teams to aid you in making your predictions for The Voice per Meaww. Good luck to them and to you as well!