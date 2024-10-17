Full List Of Each Singer On Every Coach’s Team For ‘The Voice’ Season 26

Part of the fun of watching competition shows like The Voice is trying to figure out who will win. There are many talented vocalists in the running in Season 26. Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble, and Gwen Stefani will all do their best to help them polish their skills so they can edge out the other contestants. Now that the blind auditions are over, the fun really begins!

These singers represent diverse talents, styles, ages, and hometowns, yet they all share the goal of attaining professional glory. Their poise when they are in front of millions of viewers nationwide is remarkable. Some are still in their teens, yet they act like seasoned pros. The immense difficulty of what they are doing and the pressure they face cannot be underestimated. The stakes are high - and they know it. Being in the limelight is what they crave. Only the best will remain there.

Here are all the vocalists on the four coaches' teams to aid you in making your predictions for The Voice per Meaww. Good luck to them and to you as well!

Team Michael Buble

Cameron La Diva Wright

Kamila Kiehne

Sofronio Vasquez

Kiara Vega

Mor Ilderton

Edward Preble

Jeremy Beloate

J Paul

Jamison Puckett

Shye

Cassidy Lee and Torion Sellers

Team Gwen Stefani

Jan Dan

Sydney Sterlace

Felsmere

Rowdy Shea

Austyn Stancil

Jaylen Dunham

Frankie Torres

Sloane Simon

Gabrielle Zabosky

Beya

Camryn Brooks

Kay Sabil

Cozy Len and Jose Luis

Team Reba McEntire

Danny Joseph

Kendall Eugene

Tanner Frick

323, Jacob, Jonathan, Kinsley

Creigh Riepe

Adam Bohanan

Tate Renner

Jaukeem Fortson

Kevin James Graham

Deon Jones

Lauren-Michael Sellers

Tsola

Katie O and Alison Elena

Team Snoop Dogg

Jake Tankersley

MisterMoon

Torre Blake

Michael Alexandersson

ChrisDeo

Christina Eagle

DREION

Eliza Pryor

Gail Bliss

Mary McAvoy

Georgia Starnes

Brad Sample

Mikaela Avira

Suede Lacy