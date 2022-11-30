'The Voice': Kim Cruse Performs Inspired Cover of Brooks & Dunn's 'Believe' For Instant Save

The Voice revealed the contestants that would make up the Top 8 in the competition during Tuesday night's episode (Nov. 29), and one artist had to battle to get there. When America's votes were counted, it showed Team Blake's Rowan Grace, Team Gwen's Kique, and Team Legend's Kim Cruse in the bottom three. These artists then gave one last performance for a chance to be saved by the Wildcard Instant Save.

For her "last chance" performance, Cruse opted to perform Brooks & Dunn's captivating 2005 single, "Believe," which tells the story of how an old man shared his faith with a young boy. The original version of the tune features high-flying vocals from Ronnie Dunn, but Cruse somehow took the song even higher. She began the gospel-tinged tune by singing an abbreviated version of the first verse, which showcased the lower range of her voice.

She then smoothly segued into the chorus, taking her time as she sang the lyrics about finding faith. Cruse then kept the energy going as she sang the bridge, and the crowd began cheering enthusiastically as she built up to the final chorus. Cruse's voice then shined in the final chorus, and she ended on a strong note.

Tuesday night's episode also featured last-chance performances from Rowan Grace, who took on Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," and Kique, who sang Leon Bridge's "River." In the end, Cruse's performance was the one that resonated most with fans, and she was voted into the Top 8. The exclusive group of artists also includes Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, and Bodie, Team Camila's Morgan Myles, Team Legend's Omar Jose Cardona, and Parijita Bastola and Team Gwen's Justin Aaron.

The Top 8 contestants will compete yet again next week. The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC, and the season will end with a two-part finale on Dec. 12 and 13.

