The tough competition on The Voice continues this week as the show moves into the battle rounds, and two singers from Kelly Clarkson's team -- Holly Brand and Katie Beth Forakis -- competed while performing Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like."

The performers both exhibited talent as they showcased their vastly different voices. Forakis, who auditioned with a stripped-down version of Justin Bieber's "Ghost," began the performance with her crystal clear voice. Brand, who leans more towards country music, then stepped in, showcasing her vocal power. They traded lines throughout the tune and sang together, with Forakis often providing harmony. The strength of Brand's voice clearly shone through during the song, but the unique quality of Forakis' voice also couldn't be denied.

After the performance, each coach shared their thoughts and gave their advice to Clarkson about which singer to choose. Shelton, first of all, pointed out the "awkward as hell" high five the two women attempted to give one another after the performance. He then shared that it's "weird" to see a country singer who isn't on his team perform on the show. Clarkson responded with a quick-witted comment.

"How did it feel when I won twice with them?" Clarkson said, referencing her past wins with country singers Chevel Shepherd and Jake Hoot. "Was that a weird feeling?"

Shelton then shot Clarkson a look, saying, "I can't win every time."

He then returned to his analysis, saying Brand has a "classic country" voice with more power, but he also complimented Forakis' tone and harmonies. Coach Niall Horan said the song possibly favored Brand's comfort zone, but he applauded Forakis' ability to stay true to her own style. Chance the Rapper took a strong stance on the singers, saying that Brand's voice "carried the performance." He favored her to win the battle.

When it came time for Clarkson to choose, she gave credit to both singers, specifically to Forakis' ability to create tight harmonies within the song. Addressing Brand, Clarkson said the singer has the talent to reach out of country music and be successful in other genres.

In the end, Clarkson chose Brand to continue in the competition.

"It was a hard decision between Katie Beth and Holly because they're two completely different paths that I would have taken," Clarkson said after the segment. "The reason I ended up going with Holly is because she's got amazing runs. She's a country girl, but she can tackle any genre, and that was exciting to me."

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.