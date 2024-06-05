'The Voice' Is Bringing Back This OG Favorite As Coach For Season 27

It's a good day to be a fan of The Voice. The show announced that it's bringing back a fan favorite for coach after several years away. That's right the OG Adam Levine is back. He' joining John Legend, Michael Buble, and first-time coach, Kelsea Ballerini, for season 27.

The Voice got a jump on announcing the coaches for Season 27 before Season 26 has even aired. Season 27 will air in 2024. Levine's comeback is a surprise. Many thought that the singer was out as coach on the show for good. Levine and The Voice seemed to have a fractured relationship.

Many thought Levine seemed a bit checked out in those last few seasons before he left in 2019. However, he has gone on record that he enjoyed his time on the show. So it wasn't all bad. Levine said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "I do miss it, but I also don't miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that. But to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new, young family and have the greatest time ever — now I'm just a stay-at-home dad. I stay home and do very little."

Why Adam Levine Left 'The Voice'

It sounds like Levine just needed a breather. He said that he needed time to spend with family as a reason for leaving The Voice. "I was just constantly working for so many years—very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that—but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever," he explained. "Now I'm just, like, a stay-at-home dad."

As for when he left The Voice, Levine said "It was time to move on" but said his time on the series was "a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever." He told Howard Stern, "I was ready to not be doing it anymore for a little bit. ... For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This is the right time for me to go."

Levine also had good things to say about being on The Voice. "After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, 'There's some magic here. Something is definitely happening,'" he wrote. "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life."