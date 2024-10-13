'The Voice' Host Carson Daly Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Carson Daly, host of 'The Voice' talks once more about his mental health. He has discovered that taking ice-cold plunges has helped his mental health and that he feels much better these days than he did last year.

Carson initially opened up about his mental health struggles in 2018. He revealed that he suffered from anxiety. Although he endured panic attacks, he said that opening up about such things has helped him.

However, his mental health deteriorated. Last year was incredibly tough for him, "physically and mentally." He told Page Six "I was a wreck, and I thought, 'Next year I want to get better.'"

As it happens, a part of that plan to get better was daily plunges in freezing tubs of water.

Cold Plunges Helped Carson Daly Recover Mental Health

It's not the first time someone's advocated for ice plunges, although many are still apprehensive about the idea. It's hard enough to wade out into the ocean, let alone jump into a "40 degrees" bath tub.

Carson Daly performs a cold plunge in his home facility every single day. Despite this daily ritual, it apparently never gets easier.

"It's really hard to do, and it turns out doing hard things is good for you," he told Page Six. He mentioned in 2018 that there is no solution to anxiety, although there are things people can do to help them along. It appears that cold plunges are what helps Daly.

It's important to challenge oneself when going through a mentally draining time. Overcoming challenges can feel incredibly rewarding, and proves to ourselves that we can accomplish what we put our mind to.

Conquering the cold plunge is something that I don't feel like I'll be attempting any time soon, however.

Sure, hopping in a tub of 40 degrees Fahrenheit water for two minutes every day hasn't 'cured' his anxiety or mental qualms, but he's feeling better for the daily exercise. As he continues on his journey, I hope he finds more mechanisms to help him. Although they needn't be as masochistic as cold plunges.