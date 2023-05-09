The Playoffs continued on The Voice on Monday night (May 8), and this week, the artists from Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan's teams performed. Clarkson came into the night with five talented team members, which made her decisions all the more challenging. Contestant Holly Brand made her job a bit easier, however, by performing a standout cover of Jo Dee Messina's 2000 single, "Bring on the Rain."

Brand showcased her unique voice throughout the performance, hitting each note with precision. She also allowed her voice to soar during moments of the song, but she also kept control, displaying her country tone all along the way.

Clarkson was immensely proud of her team member for the performance, and according to ET, the song had the veteran coach fighting back tears even during the rehearsals. Brand carried that energy into the live performance, and Clarkson had nothing but good things to say from her coaching chair.

"Obviously, your voice is ridiculous," she said. "You bring us to that place... That's a really cool thing, that few artists can do."

Horan -- whose artists were competing against Clarkson's on the night -- also praised Brand for the rendition, saying that they had yet to see "that side" of the singer.

Although he had no singers competing Monday night, Chance the Rapper also shared his thoughts on the performance.

"The first line that you sang made everybody sit up," said Chance. "You have an amazing voice, great control. I do feel bad for Kelly, I didn't realize how stacked [her] team is!"

Clarkson was tasked with the challenge of choosing two team members to go through to the next round, and she had to say goodbye to three. In the end, Brand's performance was enough to propel her through to the Top 8. Clarkson also retained D. Smooth while Neil Salsich, ALI and Cait Martin were eliminated.

The Top 8 will perform during the live Semi-Finals next Monday, May 15.