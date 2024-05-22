'The Voice' Had A Touching Tribute To Late Musicians Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr.
Photos By Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Oklahoma Historical Society
TV

'The Voice' Had A Touching Tribute To Late Musicians Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr.

By

Unfortunately, we lost two music industry icons in Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr. earlier this year — within days of each other. The Voice took a beat during the second part of the show's two-part finale to honor the pair. Carson Daly, the host of The Voice, emphasized the impact both legends had on the show.

"They were essential to all the music that you hear on this show," Daly said. "They both had unrivaled careers in music and entertainment and contributed so much to The Voice. And while they're no longer with us, they left behind an incredible body of work. They will be missed and always a huge part of our family."

These two deaths undeniably rocked the world of music.

So often, we tend to only highlight the megastars that contribute to the cultures we cultivate and the entertainment we casually enjoy. It's wonderful that The Voice rightfully gave Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr. their just due.

Debra Byrd And Ernie Fields Jr.'s Long-Standing Impact On Both 'The Voice' And The World

Debra Byrd was a vocalist who worked closely with Barry Manilow. She was part of Lady Flash, a trio of singers who were Manilow's backup group. She was a prominent vocal coach for The Voice and American Idol, the latter of which she contributed toward for ten of its seasons. Aside from Manilow, Byrd worked closely with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, and Bob Dylan.

When she passed, Barry Manilow posted a beautiful message on X (formerly known as Twitter) remembering his talented, impactful friend.

To get a real sense of how great Byrd was at her craft, watch and listen to her sing Dionne Warwick's "I'll Never Love This Way Again" below.

Ernie Fields Jr. was a baritone saxophonist who you can hear in the songs of fellow icons such as B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and many others. He was a music contractor for The VoiceAmerican Idol, and X-Factor.

The saxophone is a woefully underrated instrument, and let me tell y'all now: Fields could rock on that bad boy like nobody's business. Check him out down below!

These two legends may be gone, but as The Voice and all the people they directly inspired can attest? They'll never be forgotten.

