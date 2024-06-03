'The Voice' Finalist Josh Sanders Plans His Next Move

Josh Sanders was only behind the eventual victor, Asher HaVon, as The Voice's grand winner. However, Sanders coming up a little short hasn't stopped him from thriving in other avenues. Per WRAL News, Sanders will be attending the upcoming Carolina Country Music Fest! As his CCMF profile reads:

"Josh grew up in a family of musicians and started playing bass guitar as a child in the church band. Learning the guitar shortly after in his teenage years, he had the opportunity to join a band called Smokin. In his late teens and early 20s, Josh played in several rock bands, on Rock Legends cruise ships and stages up and down the East Coast."

Sanders will be performing at 6 PM EST on Thursday, June 6, on the Coors Light Stage. "While our hearts are with our dear friend Colt Ford, wishing him a swift recovery, we're grateful to Josh for stepping in. Let's give Josh Sanders a warm CCMF welcome," the music festival stated.

Josh Sanders Proves His Mettle After 'The Voice,' Booking A Gig At The Carolina Country Music Fest

Sanders will be looking to make the most of a bountiful opportunity. Oh, speaking of the Carolina Country Music Fest, one of the headliners is the recently maligned Morgan Wallen. In the unlikely event you know nothing about the great Morgan Wallen saga... start here. It's a tragic tale that will hopefully see the country singer catch something of a break soon!

As for how Sanders is enjoying his post-The Voice life, it's looking like he doesn't have a care in the world! Sanders posted the following message on his Instagram:

"While I was in California, competing on [The Voice], people would often ask me how I was feeling throughout the competition. It was an easy answer for me. I would tell them that I LOVED MY LIFE back home in NC with my wife and my girls. I am a very blessed man.

Everything else is just an added blessing," Sanders clarified.

If you can say nothing else about Josh Sanders, you can say this for sure: he hasn't lost a beat, and his star is only going to rise going forward!