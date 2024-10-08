'The Voice' Fans Think They Already Found Season 26's Winner

The Voice always features a wild roster of aspiring singers with varying degrees of singing chops. But one Blind Audition contestant earned a four-chair turn from the entire panel of judges midway through her song. Fans were equally captivated by her performance, saying that she'd easily go on to win the season.

We're talking about Georgia Starnes, who ultimately chose Team Snoop (the correct choice, always). Starnes belted out an insane rendition of Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes." Seriously, listen to this woman and tell me everyone hyping her up is exaggerating.

The voice of an angel, I tell you! "Very pleasing tone, fluid and relaxed, nailing those low notes and then letting the tops soar. This was rocking. The coaches took their time but rewarded her consistency," one YouTube commenter said. And they're right. Some people hone their craft over years of practice and determination. Others are just born with it. Starnes was born with that. Is it unfair? Yes. But let's not fool ourselves.

This 'The Voice' Contestant Is Being Singled Out As An Early Winner

"People are kinda surprised when I sing," Starnes said before she performed. "I don't think they're expecting my sound." Surely enough, nobody knew until it was too late. Also, Snoop was accused of seducing Starnes with the golden necklace he's given to everyone on his team so far. But it's a competition. You gotta take every advantage you can get to win!

"Snoop definitely has a game plan and knows how to pick the perfect team. Snoop is seducing everyone with his necklaces. Everyone's eyes are like [gasp!]. When they see it, they're like, 'I want that!'" Stefani says of her fellow judge. Hey, if it works, it works! Plus, Snoop's the fun one! Who wouldn't want to join him?!

"pls stop accepting country music singer auditioners. its so annoying now. its all country music wtf. give us some R&B singers manee i feel bad for snoop wasting his time on this s--t show." Oh. Well, then. That was certainly not what I was expecting to see for feedback. But as they say: "You can't please everybody."