'The Voice' Fans Blast Show Over Misleading Them About Blake Shelton's And Previous Coaches' Return For Season 25 Finale

The Voice fans are not happy. They're blasting the show for misleading them on previous coaches' involvement for the Season 25 finale. NBC previously teased a star-studded Season 25 finale to celebrate 25 seasons of the show.

The show listed Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton as making an appearance. However, they failed to mention that these appearances would be via archival footage and short videos. The previous coaches didn't actually have the big reunion bash we were all picturing.

And fans feel a bit conned. I completely understand. It's not what The Voice teased up or what fans deserved.

One person wrote, "Kind of misleading when promo said an appearance." Another wrote, "What!!! This was it! Ah c'mon that's not an "appearance" on the show!" Yet another person wrote, "I guess so because I'm confused I thought him and Gwen was supposed to perform. I mean, this was great to see, but I was kind of hoping to see an actual performance from Blake and Gwen."

The anger continued with one person writing, "It was great seeing all the previous coaches but I do miss Blake on the @NBCTheVoice." Another agreed, "Lol that's not an appearance." Another called it disappointing.

Blake Shelton Casts Doubt On 'The Voice'

The disappointment of fans comes after the show teased Shelton's return to the fold. Previously, Shelton has been quite candid about not coming back in a full-time capacity.

"I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it," Shelton told ET, "and by the time I got to that last season, it was time." He said, "I've seen every reincarnation of the show that we could come up with to try to keep it exciting."

Shelton felt he saw everything that he wanted to.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Shelton said. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best."

However, he wanted to put the original gang back together. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he told ET. "That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing."