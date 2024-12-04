'The Voice' Fans Blast Judges Over Season 26 Semifinals, Calling The Show Rigged

The semifinals of The Voice have once again rolled around, and fans are less than happy with the results, claiming the results are rigged.

I mean, if you think these shows are fair and unplanned, I may have some pretty tough news for you. If you could just turn off your favorite unscripted fight sport, WWE, for a second, I'll break it gently.

Shows like The Voice rely entirely on views and audience engagement. If they really ended up choosing the most talented musicians the show may be slightly less entertaining. Many shows, like The Voice will pick players that get the crowds going, so a rigged result is sometimes necessary.

The hype that blows up around controversial choices, and losses of fan favorites, is exactly what they want. This time around, it certainly worked. #TheVoice was trending after the Season 26 semifinal results, with many people less than happy with the turnout.

Fans Take To Socials To Rip On Rigged 'The Voice'

Despite all the performers getting high praise from the judges, fans were put out by the outcome. In many cases, they felt that the reactions of the judges were disingenuous, further proving their false votes. A little criticism can go a long way, sometimes it's actually better.

Snoop picking Christina over Austyns and Aliyah further confirms for me this show is extremely rigged because ain't no way



She wasn't even the best country voice on the show smh #TheVoice — ReeRee (@Grumma_Ree) December 3, 2024

Others are blasting The Voice over their apparently rigged choices. They think that now their favorites are gone, there is little reason to continue watching. "So all the greats got sent home and now we gotta sit here and watch the judges BS each other as if these are the greats? Ok." However, one response gives a pretty valid solution. "Always rigged, here's a clue - change channels"

Despite people's dissatisfaction with the results, I doubt many will tune out. If you've invested enough time to get to the semifinals, I expect you'll see it out.

However, not everyone is completely put out by the allegedly rigged The Voice results. Some are happy to see some new talent, and a little variation, in the results. "No country artists in the voice finale. the world is healing!" one X user says. Clearly, the decisions made by the judges, or 'Puppet Masters' haven't rubbed everyone the wrong way.