'The Voice' Fans Are Upset About The Top Five Finalists After Devastating Eliminations

Another day, another singing competition that got it so horribly wrong. The Voice fans got their turn to be indignant after the show announced their Instant Save winner to the world. After a series of Last Chance performances, the lucky one to advance to the Final Five is...

Bryan Olesen. Olesen, for those not in the know, has the heartwarming underdog story of being 50 years old. Trying to hang with those young folks, proving that older people still have value in the game. Parade even did an adorable piece about how avant-garde it is for Olesen to dare to dream — to reach for the stars and achieve greatness. He's older, after all. He can still go! He can sing just as well as any one of his competitors!

And indeed, he can! But the prevailing issue isn't that he's older.

'The Voice' Catches A Few Deserved Shots From The Internet As Bryan Olesen Sneaks Into The Final Five

You want to know what that cute Parade article fails to mention (love you, by the way, Parade)?

I still don’t understand this. How can a Grammy nominated performer be an amateur? I still don’t think it’s fair to artists that have never had a shot. — LBS (@DreamerinMaking) May 15, 2024

Sure, The Voice doesn't have a hard rule saying the show's specifically tailored to young "unknowns." And, yes, Olesen was technically chosen under the purest form of democracy: by popular vote — no mustache-twirling committee, no backstage politics.

He’s already a professional singer, it’s not fair for all the others!!! — Brian Berry (@DHEndoTech) May 15, 2024

But come on. Dude had his chance already! Are we really going to sit here and applaud a — say it with me — Grammy-nominated contestant?

Nope! Not right that a man that has been a member of a Grammy nominated group,The Newsboys, is even on this show. He just stole a chance from someone who’s not had their chance yet. Felt the same way about Wendy & honestly, this year’s Karen. If you’re making a living in music… — Rbugg (@timbo6213gmail1) May 15, 2024

To ground this a little better, I want you to imagine you're applying for the job of your dreams. You're the fabled unicorn candidate. You meet all the qualifications and then some. You go through multiple rounds of interviews, and it seems like everyone likes you! Your would-be co-workers, would-be boss — you even impress the COO! You've been grinding for years to get here. You can feel the inevitability of that offer letter. You can almost taste it.

And then, the company hires an internal candidate! Sorry (not sorry), better luck next time! We wish you the best in your future endeavors!

Except it's worse because you find out everyone loves the guy and was rooting for him to succeed over you! The guy who's been there for years and already had multiple chances to be elevated. But, eh, you'll get them next time. We'll leave your resume on file should another suitable position come along!