'The Voice' Fans Are Having A Meltdown About Blake Shelton's New Music Competition

What the world needs right now is a new spin on the road-to-glory singing reality show. So, taking the knowledge he gained from The Voice, Blake Shelton's now branched off to start his own music competition: The Road.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Teaming up with co Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, Shelton is bringing reality TV something a little different. The premise of The Road is a switch up from The Voice, putting singers in front of a much bigger judging panel.

Rather than a small group of judges, Blake Shelton's music competition will have contestants perform as the warm-up act for headliners. Success will be gauged by how well the audience responds. The heat is on from day one. Fans of The Voice are understandably going wild about the former judge's new ideas.

Blake Shelton's Music Competiton Gets Mixed Reactions

So far, there have been positive and negative reactions from the many fans of Blake Shelton and The Voice. Some feel that, simply due to Shelton's influence, this new music competition will be worth a watch. However, many fans of shows like The Voice don't feel like another talent show reality TV program is necessary.

One user on X is clearly ready for Shelton's new music competition. She says "This sounds exciting !! Can't wait to watch any show #BlakeShelton is in esp w #TaylorSheridan." I don't think she's alone in looking forward to seeing a country music star bring up some young talent and promote the scene.

However, another commenter makes a point that's quite close to my heart. "Please Taylor just write Sicario 3 instead of whatever this is," he begs. And, honestly, I am all for that. Taylor Sheridan wrote the screenplay for Sicario and good lord, I would love to see another one come out.

But, for now, Sheridan's going to be working on Blake Shelton's music competition, touring the country with young hopefuls. Maybe, if he gets a little time on the side, he can start penning the third film as well.

For me, X user Raeanne Pratt nails exactly what we are all feeling about the upcoming reality TV show. "Oh my gosh I such an artist and I seriously I just wrote 6 songs of my own songwriter book and that is my dream come true really," she eloquently states. Her excitement to be on the show, performing alongside Yellowstone star Shelton, could be a dream come true.