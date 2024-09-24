'The Voice' Fans Are Going Wild Over Snoop Dogg Giving Country Singer Death Row Records Chain

The Voice fans are loving Snoop Dogg on the show, and he's already making a big splash. The rapper gave out Death Row Records chains to contestants who join his team. And viewers are going wild!

Snoop Dogg first gave a chain of the record label to country singer Jake Tankersley. While Snoop Dogg mentoring a country singer may sound like an odd pair, that's what makes it so interesting. Tankersley sang "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan for his audition.

Tankersley heralded from Oklahoma where he married his high school sweetheart and had four children. His music quickly turned the heads of both Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani and their chairs as well. However, Stefani ended up blocking Reba McEntire from consideration.

Snoop Dogg sways the country singer to his side by listing the number of country singers he's worked with. Gwen Stefani meanwhile leaves her chair, performs a few push ups in front of McEntire's chair. She tries to sway him by mentioning her husband Blake Shelton. Michael Buble also tries to get his attention by mentioning he worked with Shelton.

Fans Love Snoop Dogg

However, the singer joins Snoop Dogg and gets a Death Row Records chain for his work. Snoop Dogg previously talked about his approach to the show.

"If you know anything about me, you know I love music of all forms," the 16-time Grammy nominee said during a May appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today's next big thing."

Fans were for it. One wrote, "Snoop giving out Death Row chains on #TheVoice is iconic." Another wrote, "Snoop giving out chains and snatching country artist? LOL". Another wrote, "Not Snoop giving out Death Row chains to people on The Voice."

Some fans were just excited to see the rapper on the show. One wrote, "Seeing Snoop Dogg on The Voice is awesome and he just the country boy to start out too! S N double O P D O double G." Another wrote, "Snoop Dawg is on The Voice right now!"

Another wrote, "Snoop done got him a country artist! Ohh I here for this this season." Yet another wrote, "Never watched #TheVoice. Been listening to @SnoopDogg since Gin & Juice but his Olympic showing had me loving him even more and that's why I'm watching the voice first time ever."