'The Voice' Fans Are Angry After Episode Ends In Cliffhanger

If you watch 'The Voice' to decompress this last episode may not be for you. Fans are left furious after the most recent battle rounds of the show. Claiming it was a double disappointment after disagreeing with two judge's choices of who they sent home. Some argue that Gwen Stefani made the biggest mistake ever, and to make matters worse, the episode ends in a cliffhanger.

Videos by Wide Open Country

'The Voice' Fans Outraged Over Battle Round Results

The first battle round to spark outrage among fans was between Creigh Riepe and Lauren Michael-Sellers. Both singers performed exceptionally well, but the general consensus online was that Creigh performed a bit better.

After the performance, all the coaches were left in awe. Bublé comented, "On a show called 'The Voice', both of you have the voice." However, despite the many kind words from all of the coaches, it was up to Reba McEntire to make the final decision of who should stay and who should go.

In the end, she chose to save Lauren. While the star gave valid reasoning behind her decision, fans were seriously disappointed at Creigh's departure and loss of the battle. However, at least we knew the results of that battle. The next battle would leave fans with even greater dismay and a cliffhanger.

A Cliffhanger Fuels The Fire

The next battle was from two singers on Team Gwen. Austyns Stancil battled Jose Lui? and it was truly incredible. Both singers brought their A-game and delivered the performance of a lifetime. After the battle was over, Bublé even commented on Stefani's "kindness." Saying he thought she was so kind to "gift one of them" to the other coaches. Thus, insinuating that no matter who was eliminated from the battler rounds, they would be stolen.

I personally thought that Austyns performed a bit better and have a wider vocal range. Gwen however, seemed to disagree. 'The Voice' coach decided to give the win to Jose. Many fans were not happy with her choice, but the anger just continued to build as the episode went on.

Luckily for Austyns, and all of the angered fans, every single coach wanted to steal him for their team. So, if his spot on the show is secure, why are people so angry? Well, because of the cliffhanger. The show allowed us the momentary joy of knowing that Austyns was safe, only to cut off before we see whose team he joins.

Now fans are angered over the "incorrect" person losing and with having to deal with a cliffhanger. Hey, 'The Voice' has to make us tune in again somehow! I know everyone will be on the edge of their seat in anticipation to see what Austyns chooses to do.