'The Voice' Fans Accuse Dan + Shay Of Setting One Finalist Up For Failure

The Voice wrapped the first part of its two-part season finale yesterday. The contestants were singing their hearts out and putting on the performances of a lifetime to eke out a win over their opponents.

Karen Waldrup, one of the finalists, sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. For the most part, the coaches and fans alike seemed to enjoy her take on the song. It was noted, however, that her mentors, Dan + Shay, may have contributed to what could be a devastating loss from the talented Waldrup.

What hurt the most is my ears ? SO off key and looking like she believes she's already a Grammy nominee = ?? — pheebs2U (@PamLow1) May 21, 2024

Many fans felt that the song didn't quite resonate as well as it could've. "Your breath work is off and you're a screamer .. no journey in your songs," another X (formerly known as Twitter) user says. On Instagram, fans are much more critical of the song choice.

"I think she was an octave too low, they should've been done and one key higher," one Instagram user comments. There are even people who believe Waldrup is being undeservedly favored over the other contestants.

"Is it just me, or was her intro different from the other contestants? It appears they have been tripping over themselves to highlight Karen the entire episode. Every song I've heard from her sounds the same. Ok...the boots are rockin', yet this is the VOICE."

...Okay. I'm not sure if that user likes or dislikes Waldrup because the comment is a roller-coaster of praise and condemnation all at once. That's the internet for ya.

Is Karen Waldrup Being Set Up For Failure On 'The Voice' By Dan + Shay?

On the other hand, many fans are elated with Waldrup's performance and believe she's the undeniable winner of the whole shebang!

Stunning and knocked it out the park an amazing performance!! @karenwaldrup has been the most selfless person I’ve known a great friend and her music makes everyone a better person. A true light!! Phil 4:13!! Everyone vote Karen Team @DanAndShay @NBCTheVoice ?⭐️⚜️ #TheVoice https://t.co/eQbrMgwPcC — Bobby (@bpj4410) May 21, 2024

God-dangit, Bobby. Looks like we've got a tried-and-true Waldrup believer in the house! (Bobby would go on to post this under multiple accounts, by the way. He must really want Waldrup to notice him!)

"Karen has such a great sound, so much clarity to her voice — it's never breathy, it's always got a spunky clean vibrance to it. Her belt is beautiful and this arrangement let her show it off in the bridge. I was worried but she really pulled it off," another X user said.

I suppose we'll have to wait and see whether or not Dan + Shay sabotaged their protege as the competition winds down later today!