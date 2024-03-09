'The Voice': Dan + Shay Think This 17-Year-Old Singer Could Win the Show

"The Voice" blind auditions continued on Tuesday night, and the coaches saw a few young contestants, including 17-year-old Anya True. The California singer, who transitioned to online high school to focus on music, took the stage singing Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

The song allowed True to showcase her distinctive, delicate voice. She added unique touches to the song, including moving into her falsetto at certain times and adding vocal runs. The performance earned the attention of Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay, who turned early. Of course, the battle between the coaches began immediately, as Chance the Rapper mentioned that he turned slightly before Dan + Shay. The duo argued that since their double chair is bigger, it turns a bit slower.

Dan + Shay then spoke to True, handing her a compliment any singer in her genre would love to hear.

"You have a bit of an Olivia Rodrigo thing going on," said the duo's Shay Mooney. "Your voice is just phenomenal. I loved the little imperfections — they are character. My heart is racing right now because we need her on our team."

The duo then stood up to show their enthusiasm for True. Shay said they will help take her from a "great" singer to an "amazing" singer. He then had one final note for True.

"I think you have a shot at winning this thing," he said.

Chance also gave a persuasive pitch, telling True that if she chose him as a coach he would help her lean into her influences.

True had a hard choice ahead of her, but she chose to become the newest member of Team Dan + Shay.

"The Voice" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.