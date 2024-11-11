'The Voice' Contestant Reveals What' Next After Getting Cut From Snoop Dogg's Team

Not everyone can be the winner of The Voice. But life goes on, and one contestant who got cut from Snoop Dogg's team is planning her next moves.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"Now it's time to be moving on to the next thing," Gail Bliss told Post And Courier. She's already planning her next shows. Bliss's time on The Voice came to an end when Snoop Dogg chose Christina Eagle over her during the Battle Rounds.

During her time on the show, she became known as Mama Gail. Bliss was the oldest contestant on The Voice to perform. "I was there for them and will continue to be in that regard," she said. "I found that (being called "Mama Gail") to be a huge compliment. They were able to learn from me and I was able to learn a few things from them."

She considers appearing on The Voice to be a "feather in my cap." Bliss also enjoyed working with Snoop Dogg as well, saying he was a gentleman.

'The Voice' Contestant Speaks Out

"What a gentleman. He's as chill as his image suggests," she said. "He's generous with his time and his information. He sent us all handwritten notes ... and he sent us six pints of ice cream from his ice cream company he has with his son. It was so good."

Meanwhile, she's already plannning her next moves. "There's nothing like getting on that stage," she said. She also dropped a Christmas album Twinkle Twinkle Christmas Star a year and half ago. Bliss hopes that her appearance on the show leads fans to it.

"I didn't really plan as much as I needed to on marketing," she said. "[I'm] trying to see if that can get a little airtime."

She's also hosting her second annual "Gail Bliss and the Nashville Barn Dance" as well.

"I'm excited I got onto the show in the first place, never really thinking one thing would lead to the other," she said. "It was really a blast. I'm not stopping singing by any means and I'm not stopping flying. I will continue to be the juggler that I am."