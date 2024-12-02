'The Voice' Coaches Once Opened Up About Frustrations Over Lack Of Success For Winners After Show

The Voice has been on for over 20 seasons, but it's hard to argue that it had a true star among all those winners. It begs the question of where's the The Voice equivalent of Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Even the coaches have voiced their frustrations over the years. Previously, Gwen Stefani opened up about how much she enjoyed working with talent on The Voice.

"The winners have all been remarkable performers with amazing voices, but the music world is so complex. It's tough to break through," she told Entertainment Weekly. "The benefit of this show is that audiences love to watch ordinary people have the national opportunity to showcase their talent. As a culture, we're constantly rooting for the underdog, so that's the real appeal of the show."

However, even Stefani acknowledged that The Voice singers failed to soar to superstardom after appearing on the show.

'The Voice' Coaches Talk WInners

"I watched people that went through that without seeing their faces, without knowing what color they are," she told Paper Magazine. "And I chose the ones that pulled my heartstrings. And even though they were so talented, none of them have had careers. It's made me look at myself and even feel even more amazed by the fact that anyone cared or cares."

Her husband Blake Shelton also placed the blame at the record label after The Voice. "One of the frustrating things for me as a coach on this show year after year is they win this record deal with Universal, and so many times the ball's been dropped," Shelton said, per The New York Post.

It's frustrating stuff. The Voice coach Adam Levine also blamed the record label for failing to prop up signers like the should.

"We do so much great s*** for these singers, and then they go to a record label ... that f***s it up," Levine said.

The Voice winner Alisan Porter also shared a contestant's perspective as well. "It was sort of like, 'I got this record deal, but what do I do now?' " Porter said. "Once you win, they're on to the next season within two months and you're a has-been. And I was, like, terrified that I wasn't gonna use this momentum to make it in the music business. It was definitely not what I had expected."