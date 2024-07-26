'The Voice' Coach Makes A Splash At Olympics Opening Ceremony As Flag Bearer

The stars were out at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games! Most notably, The Voice had some surprising representation in Snoop Dogg and John Legend, two celebrities who will appear on the upcoming season of the show as coaches! LeBron James and Coco Gauff also joined Snoop and Legend as flag bearers representing the United States of America!
If you thought Snoop Dogg couldn't be any more awesome, here's a clip of him doing the darn thing at the Olympics as he carries the torch!
Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch is a vibe pic.twitter.com/ZP5fUVDvav
— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 26, 2024
"Is it just because it's him carrying it that it looks like a massive blunt..." one X (formerly known as Twitter) user observed. ...I laughed, I won't lie. Now, I can't unsee it! But it's what Snoop would've wanted.
John Legend also appeared with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and the couple's two children in what was a wholesome moment on the red carpet! (Kinda crazy that there's a red carpet at the Olympics, but here we are!)
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their two kids attend the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
?Getty pic.twitter.com/Cqhvb3ILJa
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2024
Unfortunately for Legend, though, Snoop ran away (literally) as the star of the Opening Ceremony!
Did somethin today. ???? #FollowTheDogg pic.twitter.com/G4ugnUFssO
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 26, 2024
Hope you had fun ?? pic.twitter.com/SDR7Ct0DhA
— Doge Norway (@DogecoinNorway) July 26, 2024
...Okay, in this picture, I 100% would've naturally gone to the "Hey, whatcha smoking there, Snoop?" joke. Look at it. Is it low-hanging fruit? Yes. But nobody said that the low-hanging fruit can't still be sweet!