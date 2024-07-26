'The Voice' Coach Makes A Splash At Olympics Opening Ceremony As Flag Bearer

The stars were out at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games! Most notably, The Voice had some surprising representation in Snoop Dogg and John Legend, two celebrities who will appear on the upcoming season of the show as coaches! LeBron James and Coco Gauff also joined Snoop and Legend as flag bearers representing the United States of America!

If you thought Snoop Dogg couldn't be any more awesome, here's a clip of him doing the darn thing at the Olympics as he carries the torch!

Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch is a vibe pic.twitter.com/ZP5fUVDvav — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 26, 2024

"Is it just because it's him carrying it that it looks like a massive blunt..." one X (formerly known as Twitter) user observed. ...I laughed, I won't lie. Now, I can't unsee it! But it's what Snoop would've wanted.

John Legend also appeared with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and the couple's two children in what was a wholesome moment on the red carpet! (Kinda crazy that there's a red carpet at the Olympics, but here we are!)

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their two kids attend the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Keep up with our Olympics coverage here: https://t.co/gd5OrsS48A ?Getty pic.twitter.com/Cqhvb3ILJa — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2024

Unfortunately for Legend, though, Snoop ran away (literally) as the star of the Opening Ceremony!

Hope you had fun ?? pic.twitter.com/SDR7Ct0DhA — Doge Norway (@DogecoinNorway) July 26, 2024

...Okay, in this picture, I 100% would've naturally gone to the "Hey, whatcha smoking there, Snoop?" joke. Look at it. Is it low-hanging fruit? Yes. But nobody said that the low-hanging fruit can't still be sweet!

Snoop Dogg seems ready to take on his new role as a coach when The Voice makes its imminent return. Snoop spoke to NBC about the opportunity, which he handled as gracefully as he took the "torch"!

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach. To really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

He's effortlessly likable, that Snoop. It almost seems like it was only yesterday when he wanted us all to refer to him as "Snoop Lion." What a time!