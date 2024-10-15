‘The Voice’ Coach Snoop Dogg Takes Major Chance With Netflix Star But Was It Too Risky?

The Voice coach Snoop Dogg has been making splashes on the show in Season 26. But was one move too risky and will it pay off? The rapper invited a Netflix star onto his team at the last second.

Eliza Pryor appeared on Night 5 of the Blind Auditions on the show. She sang a rendition of "Linger" by The Cranberries. Unfortunately, she ended up being one of the weaker offerings of the night. Pryor really struggled to project her voice for the audition.

Still, she was hoping to land a spot on the show.

"Having one of the Coaches turn around would just mean so much," Pryor said before her Blind Audition. "My family has made incredible sacrifices for my career. I just want to show them that it's worth, and I really just want to make them proud."

Snoop Dogg Takes Risk

Pryor had some pitch problems with her song and seemed to lack full control of her voice. You could hear her almost battling to breath as she struggled to project the tune. The coaches for the most part didn't bite. But at the last possible second, Snoop Dogg said that he heard something that he liked.

"You know, I turned at the last second because I heard something that I liked," Snoop said after the Audition. "I loved that way you kept control of the record. I see that you could really, really go to a lot of different places with your voice. And I'm astonished that no one else picked you, so you will be on Team Snoop, so we gonna have us some fun."

Previously, Pryor starred in the Netflix show Team Kaylie. She debuted as an actor at just 10 on the Spinning Man. She latter appeared on Alexa & Katie. But she also has a passion for music, joining the music group Acapop in 2017.

The big question is if she will pay off on Snoop Dogg's team. Or will she ultimately go home.

"The advantages of working with someone so young is they have the ability to grow so much, and that's what I'm looking for," Snoop said.