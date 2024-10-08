'The Voice' Coach Michael Bublé Explains How He Found Himself by Impersonating Other Artists

Michael Bublé is still finding his groove on his first season of The Voice. He's still trying to figure out the best way to coach all of the new talent onboard. Moreover, he's learning how to translate his own gifts into something tangible for new singers. Bublé even had to find that for himself when bursting into the music industry. The best way to do so? Through jazz.

Recently, The Voice posted a video on YouTube, highlighting different stories throughout Michael Bublé's career. There, he emphasizes how vital Jazz is to himself and to the arts in general. "The greatest gift America has ever given to the arts, in my opinion, is jazz," he declares. "The first thing that brought me toward jazz and swing was the musicality. Right away, I just loved the musicianship, the arrangements, the greatness that came with each chart. Then you add upon that these incredible singers who are technically gifted."

However, Michael still needed to carve his own lane within such an expansive genre. There's an abundance of gifted singers within Jazz. How can Bublé separate himself from the pack? His intention wasn't to modernize the sound and take it away from its roots. Rather, he finds his powers in curbing from his favorite artists

Michael Bublé Discovers His Musical Identity Through Emulating His Favorite Artists

Michael goes on to reveal his favorite artists of all time and admits that he spent a good chunk of his career 'impersonating' them. "I was as into the Beastie Boys and to Michael Jackson as I was into Dean Martin or Bobby Darin and naturally I took some of the things that I loved about music and infused them with my love of American songbook or jazz. Thankfully, people accepted it and it worked," Bublé explains.

Michael Bublé feels incredibly grateful to exist as someone carrying the legacy of jazz for artists today. Now, he can spend time sharing his influences. He says, "I was trusted in holding on and carrying on one of the greatest things America has ever given to the arts and it's funny, I know Lady Gaga and I, we're both friends and we both feel protective. I look over at her and it makes me so happy that it's in those hands. I know why Tony [Bennett] chose her and I just love that we're lucky enough to be some of the chosen few that have been able to introduce it to a new generation of kids and keep it alive."