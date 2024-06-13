'The Voice' Coach Kelsea Ballerini Says Blake Shelton Gave Her Tips On How To Take Adam Levine Down

The Voice may be bringing back Adam Levine after several years. But Kelsea Ballerini is not prepared to lose Season 27 without a fight. She foresees that Levine will be a foe when they film the show. And she's prepared to take Levine down when the time comes.

Ballerini also revealed that she got a few pointers from former coach Blake Shelton on how to properly handle Levine on the show. "I feel very strongly I'm going to have to really fight Adam Levine," she joked . "I know it's a big deal that he's coming back but yeah — I feel like we're going to be frenemies. Just kidding. However, I've gotten some pep talks from Blake about how to take him down!"

Besides her already blooming rivalry with Levine, Ballerini is really excited about appearing on The Voice. She's looking forward to her turn in the iconic red chairs. "I'm so excited. I'm excited because it's just such a new adventure," she said. "I've gotten to be on set in different capacities over the years. But to really assume that role as a coach. It's really going to stretch me and it's going to be a new opportunity."

She said it will also been an opportunity for her to learn. She said, "I've learned so much. But I'm still actively learning and I still have so many goals and stages that I want to get to. It's a really interesting place to be in. To be able to be a coach and be like, 'Hey, I'm still learning alongside you. So I can pour into you what I know. But I am still figuring it out too.' I really feel like I want to just be the sister moreso than the coach."

Kelsea Ballerini Talks 'The Voice'

Meanwhile, she is also excited about new music. Ballerini is following up on her previous album and has a lot of questions for where she wants to go. "I was really, really nervous on how to follow up Welcome Mat, just because it changed my life and my career so much," she told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'I don't know how to ... where do I go from here?' That was about such a specific experience that I'm no longer in. And it took me a couple months to figure out what that looks like."

"I took the truth-telling. And the integrity of my songwriting and I just moved it into this chapter of life," she said. "It's being 30 and being in a relationship and being a friend and being a daughter, and feeling like an adult but also still feeling like a kid — all of those nuances and really writing about it from that same place of honesty. And now I feel like I'm ready to follow it up."