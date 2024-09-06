'The Voice' Coach Opens Up About Son's Health Battles

The Voice coach John Legend, 45, has come forward to discuss the health issues facing his little boy, 6-year-old Miles. As challenging as it is to have a child with serious medical problems, he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 38, are coping with the situation as a team - loving, brave, and united.

Their story will definitely resonate with parents across the nation who are in similar circumstances. The message John and Chrissy evidently want to impart is that there is hope, try to stay strong, lean on each other, and take care of your beloved little one's well-being.

John Legend's Son Miles Has Type 1 Diabetes

John Describes How His Son's Condition Was Diagnosed

Miles' diabetes came to light almost by accident. John said per People, that his child was at summer camp, where "literally 80% of the kids got the same stomach bug within a day or two of each other. I remember he was at the emergency room because of it and they checked his blood sugar. The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. They did some more tests and decided it was the latter, that he was Type 1 diabetic."

He said that Chrissy was understandably concerned, but she sprung into action. "She's been so good at learning what she needs to do," John admiringly said of his spouse.

John Legend Maintains An Upbeat, Positive Outlook

He Emphasizes That They Will Face Miles' Condition As A Family

He explained, "My personality is one where I'm very optimistic and I'm very practical. As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn."

John also has his wife Chrissy to help him. This speaks to us feeling like a team, and knowing we can do this together. It just makes us stronger."

He realizes that this Miles' illness is complex. "...[I]t's going to get to a point where we really need to monitor everything, count carbs, give him insulin beforehand. We just have to be more aware."

Good luck to John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and little Miles as they navigate the future together.