'The Voice' Coach Fires Back At Donald Trump's Claims About Immigrants Eating Pets

It's safe to say that The Voice coach John Legend probably isn't the biggest Donald Trump fan. The singer fired back at claims the former president made about immigrants eating pets.

Legend is from Springfield, Ohio, so he takes the claims personally. The Voice coach took to social media to share his side of the issue.

"You may have heard of Springfield, Ohio, this week," Legend, 45, said in an Instagram video. "Nobody's eating cats. Nobody's eating dogs."

He also asked all of his followers, "How about we love another?" Legend says the influx of Haitian immigrants comes after his city had been shrinking for years.

"We didn't have enough opportunity, so people left and went somewhere else," said Legend. "When I was there, we had upwards of 75,000 people, and in the last five years, we were down to like 60,000 people."

In his post, The Voice coach observed that many of these Haitian immigrants came to the country legally. He did note that the influx of immigrants had growing pains in the city as they adapted to people with "new language, new culture" — and "new dietary preferences."

'The Voice' Coach Speaks Out

"So there are plenty of reasons why this might be a challenge for my hometown," he added.

The Voice coach also said, "I think all of us need to have the same kind of grace that we would want [for] our ancestors" with "our Haitian brothers and sisters."

Legend wanted to take the time to also educate his followers about immigrants.

"They usually do very well here," Legend said. "They are hard-working. They are ambitious. They commit less crime than native-born Americans, and they will assimilate and integrate in time, but it takes time."

"I grew up in the Christian tradition. We said to love our neighbor as we love ourselves and treat strangers as though they might be Christ," Legend said. "So, how about we adopt that ethos when we talk about immigrants moving to our communities and don't spread hateful, xenophobic, racist lies about them."

Legend's remarks come after Trump accused migrants in Springfield of abducting and eating dogs and cats and other pets.

"They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there," the Republican nominee said.