'The Voice' Coach Crashes The Set Of Reba McEntire’s New Sitcom ‘Happy's Place’

One element of The Voice that has fans coming back season after season is the amusing camaraderie between the four coaches. They don't seem to be artificially hamming it up, either. Reba McEntire, Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani appear to genuinely like each other, respect each other as accomplished artists, and feel honored to jump-start the careers of gifted young singers. So it's no surprise that one coach - the one and only Snoop Dogg - recently crashed the set of Reba McEntire's sitcom Happy Place. The show makes its debut tonight on NBC.

What Happened When Snoop Dogg Showed Up On Reba McEntire's Sitcom Set?

Another 'Voice' Coach, Michael Buble, Was Part Of The Hijinks

Per Taste Of Country, Snoop and Buble were on-set, sitting at the bar. McEntire is describing her latest TV venture to them. Melissa Peterman, an alum of McEntire's former sitcom Reba who now is on Happy's Place, then comes in and starts fawning over the two Voice coaches. calling them "her fantasy book club."

Snoop ends up swooning into Peterman's arms in a perfect trust fall.

Fans Loved The Crossover Promoting Reba McEntire's New Show

The clip was posted on YouTube for fans to watch and leave their critiques. They were very excited about the show and seeing Buble and Snoop appear in the short promo.

One posted, "Definitely tuning in. Love Reba! Michael and Snoop have been brilliant so far!"

Another chimed in with, "This is great! Can't wait!!!"

A third weighed in like this: "You guys are hilarious. Love you all."

Yet a fourth wrote, "Reba is very funny."

You Might Wonder How Reba McEntire Juggles Her Role On 'The Voice' With Filming Her New Show

She's A Pro At It

McEntire told USA Today how she manages to toggle between filming two TV shows. "Now I'm right across this little alley from 'The Voice.' I can even shoot 'Happy's Place' in the morning and get ready for 'The Voice' at night. It's a godsend."

Viewers are looking forward to seeing her new show, which also features McEntire's real-life beau, actor Rex Linn.