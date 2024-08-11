'The Voice' Coach Cancels Show Due To Injury

An unfortunate turn of events arises for this coach of 'The Voice.' Now, questions arise for what's next on the horizon for them and if this affects the upcoming season or not.

Recently, returning coach for 'The Voice' Gwen Stefani flocks to her Instagram story with an announcement. She sadly needs to cancel her upcoming show in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Moreover, it seems like it's out of her hands despite her best wishes. "As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I've been advised that I'm not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City," she writes.

Additionally, she apologizes and informs that she's currently looking to reschedule. In the meantime, the returning coach for 'The Voice' lets everyone know they're figuring out tickets next. "Ticketmaster will email ticket holders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date," Gwen says.

Will Gwen Stefani's Show Cancellation Affect This Season of 'The Voice?'

Currently, There's no information as to how the extent to Gwen Stefani's injury. She's yet to reveal if this is an injury somewhere on the body or if this affects her vocal projection.

Furthermore, we don't know if this will affect the upcoming season of 'The Voice.' Thankfully, she isn't doing any serious straining on the show. However, we aren't quite sure if her current injury will cause any complications. It's worth knowing that Stefani has not cancelled any of her upcoming shows on her website. She has 3 left on her calendar, outside of the New Jersey show she plans to reschedule.

First, Gwen plans to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 20th. Then, 'The Voice' judge hits another couple festivals the weeks after. One sees her travel to Huntsville, Alabama for the South Star Music Festival on September 28th. The other takes her talents to Monterrey, Mexico on October 12th.

Season 26 of 'The Voice' premieres Sept. 23 on NBC. So it appears as though everything will stay proceed swimmingly. Fans need to cross their fingers in the meanwhile.