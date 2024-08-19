'The Voice' Coach Blasts Fans For Focusing On Their Weight

The Voice has been fraught with numerous highs and lows over the show's history. Now, one of the show's judges is speaking out against the "fans" and others who have been obsessing over her weight. Indeed, Christina Aguilera is more than fed up with all the nonsense.

Aguilera spoke to Glamour magazine about a few topics surrounding her career. One of the most interesting tidbits, however, came in the form of how the musician felt about people hyper-focusing on her weight over the years.

"Aguilera says the media's obsession with her weight was particularly painful and that much of her self-esteem then was based on 'how skinny I was,'" the publication reports. "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

However, over the years of endless criticisms, Aguilera now finds it more difficult to care about the background noise. "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f— about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," Aguilera told the publication. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

This 'The Voice' Coach Couldn't Care Less About People's Weight-Based Obsessions

Aguilera's practiced apathy to unfounded criticism is something she also hopes to pass along to her children. "Your kids trigger things in you that you don't want them to go through. And it's almost like you're reliving this whole thing again."

But through it all, Aguilera wants it to be known that she's a human first and foremost before she's a "commodity."

"I know where I've been. I know what I've loved. I know what I haven't loved. And now, more than ever, I just feel more wide-awake and more aware and more understanding. I'm not here to be a programmed robot. I'm here as a human being first before being a celebrity."