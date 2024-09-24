'The Voice' Changes The Rules With Game Changer

The Voice is competitive chaos personified. With 25 seasons in the hole, it's easy to imagine people losing interest in the long-running show. However, if there's one thing The Voice is good at, it's keeping audiences (and contestants) on their toes! You see, NBC added a fresh stipulation to the Blind Audition round of the show!

Introducing: The Coach Replay! Simply put, the Coach Replay allows the coaches to potentially snatch a contestant to their team even if someone else expresses an interest in them! "When the Audition is over, you have a second chance to go back and get that Artist by pressing your button," the NBC website outlines. Additionally, they included a nifty step-by-step explanation so people aren't confused!

An Artist performs their Blind Audition, and a Coach doesn't turn for them.

All chairs turn to meet the Artist. The Artist shares a little of their story. If a Coach who didn't originally turn feels compelled by the Artist after meeting them, they can use their Coach Replay button to try and get them.

Coaches only have one Replay button each during the Blinds.

Unless surprises are in store later this season, the Coach Replay button seems to only be available during Blind Auditions and not later stages of the competition.

'The Voice' Introduces A New Concept

"Now that I've stopped crying, I'm so glad [hashtag]TheVoice added a coach replay button! There have been so many times that nobody turned and you could tell they wish they had. Well done, [at]reba!" one impassioned fan of the show said on X (formerly known as Twitter)! It seems as though the new twist already has an overwhelming amount of support!

"reba is kinda mvp for that... im just more shocked at the fact that THIS was the coach replay... the coaches has to STOP giving me mixed signals with their button-hitting after the song... because the smoke caught me off-guard." What can I say? NBC has fine-tuned the formula for an enduring show! Maybe other competitive singing shows should take notice! Endearing coaches, energized contestants, rule remixes -- how can you possibly compete with that?!