Season 22 of The Voice concluded with a two-hour finale Tuesday night (Dec. 13), and Blake Shelton got together with his team member Brayden Lape to perform Alan Jackson's 1990 song "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow."

The two took to a stage that was covered in neon light installations, including a few in the middle that read "Blake & Brayden." They launched into the tune without hesitation, and Lape took the first verse and chorus as '90s country instrumentation backed him up. The song is a fitting one for the 16-year-old to sing, as it is about someone working to find fame in country music. Shelton then took the second verse and chorus as the fiddle played and the neon lights continued to shine. The two continued trading vocals for the rest of the song, and the crowd erupted after their performance.

The Voice finale on Tuesday night featured many star-studded performances. Country stars Kane Brown and Breland were on hand for the final episode -- Breland performing "For What It's Worth" and Brown singing "Different Man" with Shelton. Kelly Clarkson also brought some Christmas to the show with "Santa, Can You Hear Me." Contestant Bryce Leatherwood also performed with Shelton on "Hillbilly Bone," among others.

The competition was tough on this season of The Voice, and in Tuesday night's episode the five remaining contestants were hoping to earn enough votes to take home the win. The final five consisted of Lape, Leatherwood, Bodie, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona. Team Blake ended up taking home the win for the ninth time when Leatherwood was announced as the winner. Lape has yet to react after the season finale, but he did share an Instagram post before the last show thanking his fans for his support.

"The last show of the voice is tonight!" he wrote. "What a ride this has been! Thanks everyone who has supported and watched my journey."

