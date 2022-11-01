'The Voice': Team Blake's Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes Compete in the First Three-way Knockout Round

The Voice returned on Monday night (Oct. 31), and this time, the singers competed in the high-stakes knockout round, which ended in many artists going home. Team Blake saw quite the competition with Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes all going up against one another and trying to show off their best vocals to impress the coaches and stay in the competition.

Bodie was first up in the performance, singing a rendition of Post Malone's "Better Now" that the coaches said sounded so polished, it could have been a studio recording. Bodie kept the same rhythm and style as Malone's original throughout much of the song, but he showed off his range a bit towards the end, taking the chorus of the tune up a notch.

Hawkins then took the stage, riling up the crowd before diving into a rendition of Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work," which was inspired by Maxwell's version. Like in his other performances, Hawkins showed off his strong and versatile voice throughout, often switching between his high-flying falsetto and his lower chest voice. While his high notes soared, some of the coaches didn't enjoy the switching of voices throughout, with John Legend calling that component of the performance "disjointed." Shelton later took responsibility for that idea, saying he had given Hawkins advice to come down into his chest voice.

Husband-wife country duo The Dryes took the stage next, taking on another husband-wife duet: Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris' "Chasing After You." The duo's Derek Dryes ditched his guitar for this performance, kicking off the tune with the solo first verse. Katelyn Dryes then joined in with Maren Morris' part and the two sang harmony together during the chorus and for the rest of the song. Their chemistry shone throughout the performance and the coaches were in awe.

Advertisement

Overall, Shelton had a tough decision, as he could only choose one of the artists to move forward, and his fellow coaches weren't giving him much guidance. Shelton was frustrated at the daunting choice, even joking that the performances are going to lead him to quit the show entirely.

"I quit. I'm quitting the show right now," Shelton jokes. "You three broke me. I quit!"

In the end, Shelton chose Bodie to continue on, but Hawkins found luck when Gwen Stefani saved him for her team. The Dryes were sent home.

Advertisement

Related Videos