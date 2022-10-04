'The Voice': Blake Used His One Block on Gwen While Battling Over Contestants

It's been five days of blind auditions on season 22 of NBC's The Voice, and things are starting to heat up. There's some serious talent this season, and judges have been battling each other weekly as they build up their teams, especially Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani. Fans have already caught on this season that the duo seems to have the same taste in contestants, frequently turning for the same people and having to go up against each other to land a new team member. On night 5 of the blind auditions, Blake and Gwen went up against each other a whopping three times while the other judges sat back to see who would come out on top.

Robert "Kique" Gomez--"Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston

First up was Miami native Robert "Kique" Gomez, an 18-year-old reptile-obsessed Catholic school boy who landed turns from Shelton and Stefani, despite being hopeful he'd get a turn from fellow Miami native Camila Cabello. Shelton was immediately out of his element with this turn, not even knowing who Sean Kingston was after the song was finished. A classically entertaining Blake moment, though, admitting this probably sealed the deal and that he didn't stand a chance. Even Legend and Cabello supported the young singer choosing Team Gwen, which honestly, was a no-brainer for him.

Daysia Reneau--"Crazy"

The lovebirds went head-to-head a second time when they both turned for 17-year-old Kansas native Daysia Reneau for her jazzy rendition of Patsy Cline's country classic "Crazy." While Gwen admitted that her husband had a ton of experience coaching on The Voice, she had a lot of musical experience outside of the show and really wanted to work with the young singer. Shelton joked that after 22 seasons, the show pretty much was his life and admitted he was a bit intimidated by how unique Daysia was as a performer. Ultimately, she decided Team Gwen would be the perfect place for her.

Ansley Burns--"Unchained Melody"

For a third time, Gwen and Blake fought it out over 15-year-old South Carolina native Ansley Burns. At this point, Shelton was so burnt out from losing contestants to his wife he literally used his one block of the season to land the young singer for her twangy rendition of the oldies classic "Unchained Melody." In this case, he probably didn't need to do that because Ansley admitted backstage she was already hopeful Blake would turn for her after years of looking up to him and dreams of singing country music. These two make a pretty cute team since the teenager is so much shorter than the country star. Her excitement over working with him is infectious, and I'm excited to see what they do together. I'm calling it now, he's going to have her battle it out with his other 15-year-old team member, pop-country singing Brayden Lape, when we move into the battle rounds.

