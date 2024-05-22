'The Voice' Announces Its 25th Winner And Viewers Are Ecstatic: "Deserved The Win"

Finally, after weeks upon weeks of singing, devastation, and off-kilter production decisions, Asher Havon has won this season of The Voice! The competition was fierce, and Havon worked hard to get the gold, but we have our undisputed champion set in stone! It's okay, though. We'll always have the good times. Like when everyone was mad about that batch of eliminations. Or the time everyone was happy that a certain someone said they were making their big coaching comeback in the next season! It's been a journey, y'all.

Havon got a lot of praise with one person writing, "I hadn't watched a single episode this season until today. I tuned in JIT to see Asher HaVon sing w/Reba and that 1 song had me rooting for him. I'm so ecstatic to see him win. That baby was SANGIN."

Another wrote, "Yes Let's GO Asher absolutely deserved the win and not only that but this is the first time since season 10 where a female coach won being the only female coach on the panel for that season."

Now That We've Crowned A Winner For 'The Voice,' What's Next For The Other Finalists?

With Queen Reba herself endorsing Asher HaVon every step of the way, it's hard to envision a world in which the Alabama-born singer doesn't go on to greener pastures. "His voice is incredible, his style, his stage presence, he's got the whole package," Reba McEntire admitted. Queen Reba doesn't belittle herself with false compliments!

Karen Waldrup's pre-The Voice trophy wall speaks for itself regarding her future. She received the Nashville Industry Music Awards, the Torch Award, and a host of other accolades! Maybe Night 1 ended up being her downfall, We're talking about someone who, across all her social media pages, has over one million followers and well over 437 million views on her viral videos where she does music covers. Waldrup will be absolutely fine!

50-year-old Bryan Olesen has nothing to be ashamed of. He sang with the best and almost defeated the rest. As far as Olesen's future, who knows? Maybe now's the perfect time to bring back the band and reform the Newsboys! He's a Grammy-nominated lad, he'll jump back to his feet in short order.

Oh, Nathan Chester. Close, but no cigar. The Chicago-made former cruise ship singer came in with all the heat. Al Green, the Beatles, Otis Redding — you had it all! John Legend said it best: "What a soulful, powerful voice. I love that he's so committed to this throwback, soulful style. You can just tell he's not afraid of the moment. I think Nathan's gonna go far." Maybe now, Chester can focus on Em&N Productions with his girlfriend, Emily Viancourt. Denied now, but not forever.

Few singers can tap into raw emotion like Josh Sanders could. He's gained so much from his The Voice journey, and even though he didn't reach the peak, he's got plenty of talent to spare. Remember when he sang "Black Water" and got rapturous applause from all the judges? You can't teach that kind of talent. Sanders is going to be a breakout country megastar in a few years, mark my words.