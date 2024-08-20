'The Voice' Alum Had A Health Scare While Touring With Blake Shelton

The Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts was in the middle of a tour with Blake Shelton when she experienced a heath scare. Doctors had a bleak warning for her ahead of her performance.

"Basically, the doctor told me, 'If you sing tonight, and you hemorrhage, you're out for six months,'" Roberts told People. "And I was like, 'Well, that's not an option.'"

The Voice alum battled laryngitis through her tour with Shelton. However, she wasn't prepared to be out for six months after feeling that her career was finally taking off. Fortunately, Roberts protected her vocal cords and didn't end up getting musically benched. Now, she's on tour with Jamey Johnson.

"I do my warmups and I try to drink a whole lot of water because that helps big time," Roberts said. "And then, I am trying to keep my mouth shut! I'm trying not to talk all the time. People think singing wears out your voice, but really, talking is much harder on your vocal cords."

'The Voice' Alum Talks Health

Fortunately, The Voice alum feels like herself again. "I'm doing everything that I can to stay healthy and watch the warning signs because man, I learned a lot going through that," she remarks. "If it ever rears up its head again, I'll be able to know what to do to combat it and not let it get so bad."

As far as her song "When I'm Gone," she said that was inspired by a personal tragedy. One of her family members died unexpectedly.

"I had just gone to my father's cousin's funeral," Roberts said. "He died unexpectedly. And I just remember sitting in that service and his daughter and his son and his wife and his friends and family all got up and they spoke about his life. And I thought, you know what? They didn't say a word about his job or how many awards he had or how much money he made. They didn't talk about any of that. And it stood out to me so much."

Roberts said she tries not to take life for granted.

"I love my job and while my career is such a major part of my life, it should not be my whole life," she said. "We're not going to be here forever, so we ought to start living for the things that matter most.