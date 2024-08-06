The Voice Almost Stole Carrie Underwood From American Idol

It's hard to imagine Carrie Underwood anywhere else but American Idol. She won the series in 2005. Today, she's synonymous with the show as the lead example of how to be successful afterwards. However, one rival reality competition show almost nabbed her skillset from right under American Idol.

Recently, the Daily Mail speaks with an insider on the obstacles that got in the way of Carrie reuniting with Idol sooner. Moreover, they report how The Voice made an aggressive play to swoop her up. However, Underwood could never shake the idea of turning down her stomping grounds. "She has been asked to coach on The Voice as well, but it just never seemed right," the insider says. "Even with the opening she has to speak to the same people at NBC by working with Sunday Night Football, she has always felt that she needed to be loyal to American Idol."

Carrie Underwood Stays Loyal to 'American Idol', Denies Offer From 'The Voice'

Apparently, Carrie had been eyeing a way to make her way back to the show that catapulted her career. However, there were a number of obstacles that prohibited her for the longest time. "They have asked Carrie in the past to be a judge and either timing, money or other commitments have got in the way to make it a reality," the insider continues. "She has always monitored the show that started her career, and now she couldn't say no. Carrie feels she is the best star to have come from American Idol and judging on the show to make another superstar will help cement her legacy with the show."

It certainly separates her from the rest of the pack. Ultimately, Katy Perry felt like a play for name recognition. Additionally, Lionel Richie adds a measure of legend and respect to the cast of judges. Luke Bryan brings levity and country crossover credibility on his side. Conversely, Carrie knows personally what it takes to be the American Idol. It should make for a much better show as a result.