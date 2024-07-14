The U.S. Foils Alleged Russian Assassination Before Trump Plot

Recently, a shooter attempts an assassination on former U.S. president and current candidate for his second term, Donald Trump. A report from MSNBC spotlights two distinct stories that showcase the level of mistrust within the country. Furthermore, it also calls into question the assassination plots and how it could connect to today's events.

First, U.S. officials contact German authorities to reveal Russian plans of assassination. They inform them that the plot involves taking out a major German arms dealer and manufacturer. The story states, "The alleged plot targeted Armin Papperger, the chief executive of Rheinmetall AG, Europe's largest producer of ammunition... and plans to open several plants inside the country to produce both ammunition and armored vehicles."

Trump Eyes Restrictions on Intel With U.S. Allies After Alleged Assassination

The second story reports Trump's interest in reducing communications with NATO allies shortly after the Russian plot. This is noteworthy because of Germany's alliance with the United States of America under NATO. Advisors share with different countries under the partnership that Trump would broadly scale back how much intel the U.S. gives out. "Trump advisers have told allied countries the reduced intel sharing would be part of a broader plan to scale back U.S. support and cooperation with the 32-nation alliance... The officials said they learned about the proposal to curb intelligence-sharing during discussions with Trump advisers about broader plans to reduce U.S. involvement with NATO."

Clearly, this indicates a measure of distrust in the country's allies after an initial assassination attempt. One could imagine that this desire to cut off ties only amplifies after Trump's recent assassination. Questions arise on how tight the country's national security is. Moreover, many could wonder if Trump's plan to limit communications with NATO allies has anything to do with it. On the other hand, it's plausible that Donald realizes the value in having people in his corner to help protect him.

Regardless, it looks like tensions will run at an all time high after the Trump assassination.