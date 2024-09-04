The Tiny Size Of President Joe Biden's Press Conference Desk Goes Viral: "Why Is Joe Biden Sitting At A Child’s Desk?"

President Joe Biden made a rare public appearance since dropping out of the presidential race for 2024. However, viewers couldn't get over the size of his desk. It quickly went viral online.

Just from first glance alone, Biden's desk looks like a miniature version of a normal-sized desk. It reminds me of one of those child-size recliners that you buy for toddlers. Basically, it wasn't a good look for the active president of the United States. Those opposed to Biden were out in full trolling force.

One wrote, "Joe Biden is 81 years old.. He has Dementia so advanced that his own Party orchestrated a political coup against him - Yet his vile, selfish family allows this exploitive abuse to go on. A frail senile puppet relegated to a child's school desk - far far away from the Oval Office."

The Democrats have diminished Joe Biden to sitting at a child’s desk. Optics are everything. This was done on purpose.

pic.twitter.com/cO52FuXNM9 — SIPPING THE TEA ☕️ (@MaryForbes14) September 3, 2024

Viewers React To Joe Biden's Desk

Another wrote, "They got Joe Biden (the leader of the free world) the 3+ Fischer Price resolute desk and Oval Office set." another wrote, "This makeshift set with mini-desk for Biden is insane. There's exposed wires, chunks of debris on the floor, flags all over the place and the White House emblem is partially hidden behind a pillar. What is going on?"

Yet another wrote, "Why is Joe Biden sitting at a child's desk?" Still, another wrote, "The internet can't stop talking about Joe Biden's new desk! Looks like they've punked crazy Joe!"

One person observed that the desk size may have been intentional. They wrote, "The Democrats have diminished Joe Biden to sitting at a child's desk. Optics are everything. This was done on purpose."

For some viewers, the size of Biden's desk overwhelmed anything that the president may have discussed. However, Biden used the platform as a chance to discuss some of the accomplishments he's done during his presidency.