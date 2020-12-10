Is LeAnn Rimes the 'Sun' on 'The Masked Singer'?

The Masked Singer, FOX's mystery singing competition, is known for its surprising celebrity reveals, but many fans think they know who's behind the "Sun" mask: none other than country star LeAnn Rimes.

Let's start with the most convincing evidence: that powerhouse voice. It sounds a lot like the one that belted out the smash hits "Blue," "How Do I Live," "Can't Fight the Moonlight" and more.

Then there's the fact that the Sun recently performed Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You," which Rimes has covered before.

The show has also dropped clues to Sun's identity. One clue package featured the Sun discussing "burning out ugly rumors" (perhaps a reference to the tabloid attention given to her relationship with husband Eddie Cibrian?) and the phrase "over the moon," which could be a nod to her hit "Can't Fight the Moonlight" from the Coyote Ugly soundtrack. Then there was all that blue featured in another clue package; every country fan worth their salt knows Rime's debut album was called Blue.

The Masked Singer, featuring panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, will air its season finale on Dec. 16. The show's three finalists are Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom.

Rimes wouldn't be the first country star to appear on the show. Recently, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black were revealed to be the show's Snow Owls.

Read More: LeAnn Rimes + Eddie Cibrian: Inside Their Happily Ever After Love Story

Additional performances from the Sun include Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over,"

Previous The Masked Singer season 4 celeb reveals include Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster, Tori Kelly as the Seahorse, Chloe Kim as the Jellyfish, Dr. Elvis Francois as the Serpent, Taylor Dayne as Popcorn and Busta Rhymes as Dragon.