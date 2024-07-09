'The Sopranos' Creator Confesses One Key Inaccuracy With Show

'The Sopranos' thrives as one of the greatest shows in television history. The consensus usually pairs it with 'The Wire' and 'Breaking Bad' as the definitive choices in the Mount Rushmore. However, the show's creator David Chase holds one issue with the show: it's not 100% percent accurate.

Sure, some shows need a little fabrication for the sake of drama and intensity.

Recently, David Chase, the creator of 'The Sopranos,' participates in a roundtable discussion for the show's 25th anniversary. David ponders the drama's impact all these years later and details some creative decisions and behind the scenes intel for diehard fans of the show. Then, Chase confesses one glaring detail he doesn't find to be entirely accurate. Spoiler: it's not all of Tony's therapy sessions.

The Sopranos Creator Reveals One Discrepancy in The Show

Chase argues that the frequency of death in 'The Sopranos' doesn't reflect the truth in how mobs usually operate on a day to day basis. He explains, "Well, here's the thing about all the killings on the show. If you look at the real Mob, I think there were a grand total of nine Mob homicides from '99 to 2007 in the New York metropolitan area."

This differs from how 'The Sopranos' truly operates. They churn out 13 episodes a season, each one clocks in at roughly an hour's runtime. For a show about the mob, some viewers probably need a small sense of sensationalism. Moreover, keep it too mundane and it loses its dramatic weight with viewers. David continues by joking at how much they emphasize the weight of death during 'The Sopranos.' "We were doing nine a season. [Laughs] So yes, not everyone made it out alive," Chase jokes.

There's no telling what that show looks like without the deaths in it. Additionally, who knows if the average audience has the appetite to watch a bunch of mafia members just talk for a whole season? Everybody says they love the politics in a show like Game of Thrones. In reality, they lust for the violence to break up the monotony of dialogue. The same applies for 'The Sopranos.'