The Secret To The Best Tomato Sandwich Lies In The Bread

For a quick, cheap, and delicious sandwich filling, the humble tomato is always a go-to. But, before you go throwing them between any old bread, it might be worth taking the time to make sure you're doing your tomato sandwich justice.

Depending on the kind of tomato, you should opt for different types of bread. Before we begin, none of these are going to be wonderbread, so throw that right out the window. These three types of tomato sandwich will each receive the bread they deserve.

Simple Fresh Tomato Sandwich

For the most simple, go-to, tomato sandwich, very few ingredients are needed. First, come the tomatoes. Make sure they're fresh, in season, and ripe. This will ensure the beautiful tomato flavor that countries base their entire cuisine on. Look for some Sun Golds or the stunning Brandywine variety.

This sandwich thrives on simplicity. So, combine your sliced tomato with mayo, a crack of pepper, and a little salt. Basil is optional but not essential. For this, the most basic king of the tomato sandwich, use a generous slice of fresh, artisan, crusty bread.

The light and airy pockets inside the bread will comfortably keep the mayo from squeezing out of the sandwich and complement the contrasting crunch of the tomato. The crust on the outside of the bread will also give a little extra texture to the whole experience.

Pan con Tomate

This is a commonly eaten breakfast in Spain and requires specific bread for the open-faced sandwich. It is a combination of tomato, garlic, olive oil, and salt. Simple, effective, and delicious.

For this tomato sandwich, it has to be a half ciabatta for the bread. The crusty and rough texture when toasted is ideal for preparation and makes for delicious finger food. The tough bread can sustain the wetter ingredients without losing integrity.

To begin, pulp your beefsteak tomato on a grater. Then, rub a clove of garlic on the toasted face of a ciabatta, using it like a grater. Now, load your pulped tomato onto the open-faced sandwich bread, followed by a drizzle of olive oil, and some salt flakes. You'll feel the sun of Spain on your face with every bite.

Tomato and Mozzarella Sandwich Bread

This Italian classic, known as the Caprese sandwich, combines healthy slices of mozzarella, sweet Italian tomatoes, olive oil, basil, salt, and balsamic glaze. The flavor combines a few simple ingredients, with each one complimenting the next, with both texture and taste.

But, if you throw these ingredients in the wrong bread, you'll ruin the tomato sandwich. This needs something special to bring it all together, and I can't recommend a sourdough highly enough. Unless you choose to add a little squeeze of lemon, this sandwich misses the slight tang it requires.

However, using sourdough, the slight acidity of the bread brings the tomatoes and mozzarella to life. Besides this, the crusty and chewy texture of a well-made sourdough bread compliments the crispness of the tomato and the softness of the mozzarella in the sandwich.